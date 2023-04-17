Penn State 2023 Blue & White Offensive Standout: Omari Evans

Penn State concluded spring practice this weekend, as it held its annual* Blue and White game on Saturday. While conventional wisdom dictates results from spring games should be taken with a grain of salt, there is one at an important position battle that provided just a bit of clarity on how things may play out this summer.

Omari Evans had an impressive showing in the Blue and White game, as he caught the only touchdown passed in the game, to go along with his 80 receiving yards total. He seemed to have been a favorite of Drew Allar for the contest, consistently making plays and contributing to the team’s offensive efforts.

As the team looks ahead to the upcoming season, Evans will likely be vying for a starting position alongside KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III. Dante Cephas is set to join the team in the summer, so expect the pecking order to sort itself out through summer camp. This performance, however, should help in making a case for himself once the room looks like it will in the fall.