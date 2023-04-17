Jameel Brown Announces Return To Penn State

Penn State basketball received good news on Monday afternoon as rising sophomore guard Jameel Brown announced that he’s withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and returning to Happy Valley.

i’m right where I should be. WE ARE pic.twitter.com/zASaRiDEgC — worm (@JameelBrown1) April 17, 2023

Brown saw little action last season, as he only appeared in 14 games. But coming into Penn State, Brown came with some real hype. He was the fifth highest ranked recruit to enroll at Penn State in the program’s history, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He was only behind Tony Carr, Lamar Stevens, Kebba Njie, and Josh Reaves. So despite the slow start to his career, his talent and potential was something very intriguing for the program moving forward. For Mike Rhoades to keep him around — and hold off Adam Fisher and Temple, where Brown visited while in the portal — is a big victory for the new staff.

This now gives Penn State five scholarship players:

G, Kanye Clary

G, Ace Baldwin

G, Jameel Brown

G/W, Nick Kern

F/C, Demetrius Lilley

The Nittany Lions still await decisions from Evan Mahaffey and Kebba Njie, the latter of which is visiting Notre Dame today. Even if Rhoades goes 1-for-2 there, I think keeping four of the five 2022 class members would be well worth celebrating.