Oh, Hello: Four-Star Offensive Lineman Donovan Harbour Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds

Hometown/High School: Waukesha, Wisconsin (Catholic Memorial High School)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9401 247Sports Composite — No. 137 overall)

Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Donovan Harbour announced his top 7 schools on New Year’s Eve and this group included the Nittany Lions. At that point, it was clear that Harbour had a high interest in Penn State, an interest that only continued to grow.

Harbour made it to Penn State for the Blue White Game this past weekend. Harbour’s visit was, by all accounts, an absolute home run and the coaching staff felt very confident in landing Harbour coming out of the visit.

Saturday evening Harbour announced his intentions to announce his college commitment on Tuesday. When Harbour made this announcement it was clear that the Nittany Lions would be the choice for the four-star offensive lineman.

OUTLOOK

Harbour is an absolute mauler in run blocking. He uses his size and strength to overpower opposing players and punish them. Harbour has a mean, nasty streak in him that can not be taught. Always appreciate an offensive lineman who ragdolls an opponent to the ground, and then shoves them back down if they attempt to get up.

Harbour has good flexibility and bend in his knees, doing a good job of staying low to keep leverage while playing with good technique. Oftentimes, high school offensive linemen who can overpower opponents struggle to stay low and play with good technique, but this is not the case with Harbour. He has a good first step and fires off the ball well, quickly engaging opponents with his hands. He also does a good job of getting down to the second level to block when necessary.

When Harbour gets to Penn State he will need to work on his pass blocking, which is typically the case for high school offensive linemen. Harbour will almost assuredly kick inside to be a guard in college. While he will need a redshirt year and have some things to work on, it would not be a surprise to see Harbour work his way onto the field within the first two or three years of his Penn State career.