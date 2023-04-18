Mid-April Mock Draft Round-up 2023: Nittany Lions in the NFL

As we get closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, taking place from April 27th to April 29th, let’s look at where our beloved former Nittany Lions are predicted to end up according to various gurus.

Draft sites used: ESPN (Kiper’s April 11th mock/McShay’s April 4th mock), NFL Network (Charles Davis’ April 13th), CBS Sports (Jared Dubin’s April 16th mock), Pro Football Network (Cam Mellor’s April 15th mock), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer’s April 13th mock), and PFF

Selections are listed in order of the sites above (ESPN first, then NFL Network, CBS, PFN, etc.)

Joey Porter Jr.: 16th (Commanders), 17th (Steelers), 14th (Patriots)

In addition to Kiper, McShay, most of CBS Sports, PFF, and NFL Network projecting him as the 16th pick and joining Jahan Dotson in Washington, JPJ is getting the love from other ESPN writers.

Mellor and a couple of CBS Sports writers have the cornerback going to his father’s old team. As a Giants fan, I would much prefer him going to Pittsburgh, but he probably has a better chance of early success in Washington than in Pittsburgh having to face Joe Burrow.

Sporting News is the only service that has Porter not going to either the Commanders or Steelers, placing him 14th to New England. They list his size and speed as traits capable of making him a “No. 1 cover corner”, which would of course be awesome. Does it have to be for the Patriots, though?

Brenton Strange: 54th (LA Chargers), 169th (Cowboys

Both Kiper and McShay think the magical Strange (see what I did there? Don’t think it’s stopping because he graduated...) will end up in LA with the Chargers. McShay describes him, rightly so, as one of the more underrated players in the draft. As an aside, I would love if the Giants didn’t draft Josh Downs in the second round. I’m getting tired of them drafting slot receivers in the first two rounds (This would be the third year in a row.).

In Sporting News’ mock, Strange falls to the Cowboys (Ugh...) late in Round 5. It would just be fantastic if he continued the tradition of the Cowboys picking apart my favorite team using the tight end.

Brenton has the dubious honor of both being projected as a top-60 pick by two writers, and not listed in an entire seven-round mock draft by another source. What is PFN on, and where can we all get some?

Ji’Ayir Brown: 130th (Bills), 71st (Saints)

Anyone who gets Brown in the fourth round gets a steal, IMO. He will assumedly drop because of his size, but his production and leadership the past two years has shown he belongs on the field.

Sporting News has Tiig going in the third round to New Orleans.

Juice Scruggs: 172nd (Giants), 238th (Dolphins)

No arguments about a Penn Stater going to the G-men in the fifth round.

Parker Washington: 173rd (49ers), 140th (Browns)

It’s possible that his injury drops him this far.

Mitchell Tinsley: 226th (Jaguars)

7th round steal, baby!

Chris Stoll: 237th (Seahawks)

Long-snappers need love too, man.

Join us back here later next week for our final mock draft round-up!