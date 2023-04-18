Blessed & Honored: Recruits Flock to Happy Valley for Blue White Game & More

BIG VISITORS FOR THE BLUE WHITE GAME

Every calendar year Blue White Game weekend is one of the biggest recruiting weekends for Penn State. This year was no different as Penn State commits, as well as important targets flocked to campus.

On weekends like these ones peer recruiting can be the most effective recruiting. Linebacker Anthony Speca, offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, running back Quinton Martin, and jumbo athlete Caleb Brewer, who committed during his visit, were among the commits on campus.

James Franklin meeting recruits and their families at the end of the Blue White game is the best kind of vibe. @coachjfranklin @cousins_cooper @Quintonanthony_ pic.twitter.com/TK3vBFlqDR — Matt Bufano (@MattBufano) April 17, 2023

The peer recruiting that was done this weekend has already paid dividends for the Nittany Lions, and it will continue to do so as this recruiting cycle carries on.

Among the big visitors to campus were multiple top lineman targets. This included Liam Andrews and William Satterwhite.

Good to be back in that blue & white. pic.twitter.com/kBTNz7AWj3 — Liam Andrews (@liamandrews73) April 17, 2023

Visited Penn state for their Blue-White and got to connect with the Players, Coaches and commits. Enjoyed my time there @CoachTrautFB @CoachDScott1 @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/tJq7Umzf3l — William Satterwhite (@WilliamSatt50) April 17, 2023

Andrews has long been viewed as one of Penn State’s top offensive line targets this cycle. However, since the 1st of the year the Nittany Lions had appeared to be fading in his recruitment. This visit did a lot of good for Penn State and put them firmly back in the mix for Andrews, who now is being recruited as someone who could play offensive or defensive line in college.

Like Andrews, Satterwhite has long been viewed as one of the staff’s top offensive line targets this cycle. At one point it looked like Satterwhite could be on commit watch this weekend. Well, after a southern tour saw him and offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, and Georgia, things appear to be slowing down some in Satterwhite’s recruitment.

Penn State remains squarely among Satterwhite’s top schools. However, the odds of him ending his recruitment any time soon no longer look like a high possibility. If the Nittany Lions are still going to land Satterwhite, they likely will have to do so after official visits this summer.

Elite EDGE rusher Benedict Umeh also made it to campus for the Blue White Game.

Umeh is still new to football and the recruiting process, but has the tools to potentially be a five-star recruit. This was one of the first big visits in a recruitment where academics will play a large role. Umeh’s high school coach has a tremendous relationship with James Franklin’s staff and helped with recruiting during the COVID pandemic.

Umeh currently has official visits scheduled for Penn State and Duke in June. It is very plausible to see Umeh ending up in the Nittany Lion recruiting class.

As Penn State searches for a second running back to pair with Martin, four-star Wisconsin back Corey Smith was also in attendance for the Blue White Game.

Coming out of the visit the Nittany Lions appear to firmly be the team to beat in Smith’s recruitment. It would not be a surprise to see this recruitment end soon, once again giving Penn State a class with a top notch running back duo.

Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class is already off to a strong start, and an in-state visitor who was on campus this past weekend continues to appear to be trending toward the Nittany Lions. North Catholic tight end Brady O’Hara was back on campus for the Blue White Game for what was already his third visit this year.

O’Hara hopping into Penn State’s 2025 class sooner rather than later certainly seems like a possibility. Regardless of when it may happen, the Nittany Lions appear to be the team to beat for O’Hara.

Top-100 2024 defensive lineman Nigel Smith was one of the biggest, both literally and figuratively, visitors to campus this past weekend.

Smith is a Texas native and his recruitment is one Penn State is a much bigger player in than most would think. Smith is one of the top defensive linemen in his class and has offers from everywhere. Ohio State and Texas A&M are in the thick of it in Smith’s recruitment, but the Nittany Lions likely round out his top 3.

Look for Smith to return to campus for an official visit this summer. It will be very difficult for the Nittany Lions to land Smith, but, assuming they get an official visit, they will have a legitimate chance to do so.

PENN STATE PRIMED TO ADD FOUR-STAR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

At 3:30 PM ET this afternoon four-star Wisconsin offensive lineman Donovan Harbour is set to announce his college decision. Coming off a visit to Penn State for the Blue White Game, all signs point toward the Nittany Lions being Harbour’s choice.

Harbour’s film is very fun. He is a mauler who has a mean, nasty streak in him. If Penn State does indeed add a commitment from Harbour this afternoon, he will join Cooper Cousins and potentially Caleb Brewer in forming the core of a very strong interior offensive line class.

PENN STATE MAKES FOUR-STAR ATHLETE’S TOP 7

Late last week, four-star athlete Josiah Brown made it to campus for a visit. He then announced a top 7 on Monday that included the Nittany Lions.

While Brown’s recruitment is one that still appears to be fairly wide open among these seven schools, he has visited Penn State multiple times. The Nittany Lions appear to be in as good a spot as any team for New York’s top prospect.