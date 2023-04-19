Penn State 2023 Blue and White Defensive Standouts: Winston, Dennis-Sutton, Rojas

On a day where the defense was the talk of the town, it’s hard to pick just one standout. Just about everyone made some plays at key moments of the day, but a player who showed consistency throughout, even if the stat sheet may not reflect it, was Kevin Winston, Jr.

The sophomore was everywhere, showing signs that he may be ready to contribute as early as this season for Penn State. And, with Ji’Ayir Brown gone, the Nittany Lions will welcome another player, or collection of players, stepping into the massive shoes Brown leaves behind.

If anyone came out with concerns about the offensive line after the game, Dani Dennis-Sutton may be the reason why. Dennis-Sutton was, like Winston but in a different way, all over the field on Saturday. He recorded two sacks for the game, but if actual sacks were part of the game, he would have had at least three, with how aggressive he was moving through the lines.

Last, but not least, Tony Rojas showed very quickly why the linebackers will not be viewed as a question mark coming into 2023. Rojas had nine tackles in the game, and, being on the White team, he did this against the first team offense. The combination of Rojas, Abdul Carter, and Curtis Jacobs should excite plenty of folks as 2023 comes around.