Probing The Portal: Georgetown Center Scheduled For Visit (4.20.23)

WAHAB SET FOR WEEKEND

As Penn State continues its search for centers, it will get former Georgetown and Maryland big man Qudus Wahab on campus this weekend.

Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab tells me that he will visit Penn State this weekend. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 17, 2023

Wahab was a pivotal piece as a sophomore at Georgetown, averaging 12.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 1.6 BPG en route to helping the Hoyas win the Big East tournament. He parlayed his strong season into a transfer to Maryland, where things did not go quite as well. In his lone season with the Terrapins, Wahab only averaged 7.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 0.8 BPG. He then opted to transfer back to Georgetown, where he put up 9.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 0.7 BPG this past season.

Got all that?

Listen, Wahab is talented. He’s a legitimate big man at 6-foot-11, 245 pounds and has the old school low post game that you’d expect someone who played for Patrick Ewing to have. While he might not be the player most thought he was going to be coming out of his sophomore season, he’d be a fine starting center should he choose Penn State.

DELOACH IS “WIDE OPEN”

Speaking of starting bigs, things have taken a turn in the Jalen DeLoach recruitment. After visiting Penn State for an official visit this past weekend, he’s come out and rescinded his previous top six of Penn State, Indiana, San Diego State, Miami, Florida State, and VCU, and is saying that he is open to all schools.

My recruitment is wide open https://t.co/P1KGhw0ySE — D I F F E R E N T (@JalenDeloach) April 17, 2023

As I said on Twitter on Monday, it doesn’t give me the warm and fuzzies that DeLoach spent a weekend in Happy Valley and came out of it proclaiming to all schools that he is WIDE OPEN. Maybe Penn State stays involved, maybe not, but generally speaking, it isn’t a good sign for someone to basically restart their recruitment after taking their first official visit.

MADDOX OPTS FOR GEORGE MASON

Sticking with the bad news, former Virginia Tech guard Darius Maddox — who also visited Penn State over the weekend — has announced his commitment to...George Mason?!

George Mason has landed the commitment of Virginia Tech transfer wing Darius Maddox.



The Bowie, MD native averaged 8.5ppg in 29.6 mpg, starting 19 of the 20 games he played in last season.



Prior to VT, Maddox was a 4⭐️ recruit out of Oak Hill Academy. He has 2 years remaining. pic.twitter.com/0kIbqB9SZu — George Mason Recruiting (@GMURecruiting) April 20, 2023

Maddox is originally from Bowie, MD which is about 45 minutes away from George Mason. And perhaps Maddox wants to be “the guy” at a smaller program. But, uh, not great for Penn State to lose a kid they just hosted to George Mason. New coach Tony Skinn is a killer recruiter, especially in Maryland, but that can’t be a battle a Big Ten program loses.

Not that he wasn’t important already, but Temple wing Zach Hicks becomes even more important now. His final decision between Penn State, Georgetown, Temple, and UTEP should be coming today or tomorrow.

WESTRY TO SYRACUSE

One more for the “Going Elsewhere” club, but former Top 50 prospect Chance Westry is headed to Syracuse, picking the Orange over a final five of St. John’s, Seton Hall, Creighton, and Penn State.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer guard Chance Westry (@chancewestry1), a former top 40 recruit, has committed to Syracuse basketball. He discusses his decision here.



"Let's get the Dome rocking."https://t.co/7HJbM6yMQQ — Mike McAllister (@McAllisterMike1) April 17, 2023

Westry is originally from Harrisburg so there was some hope that the local tie would work out here. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Super raw kid, but with the number of scholarships Penn State has available, he would have made sense as a “swing big” move.