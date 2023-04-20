So You’ve Drafted Joey Porter Jr...

THE SKINNY

Coming out of high school it was not clear where Joey Porter Jr. would play in college. Would it be at safety? Would he follow in pop’s footsteps and be an outside linebacker? Well, he wound up at cornerback and became an All-American.

JPJ surprised people by winning a starting job at cornerback as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He quickly made an impact by recording a sack on the opening defensive drive in his first game as a starter. JPJ finished his Penn State career with 113 tackles, 20 pass breakups, 2 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

WHAT YOU’RE GETTING

JPJ has elite length at the cornerback position. He is also a plus athlete who can run with receivers in man coverage, his length can also help make up any ground that is potentially lost in coverage. This elite length also plays a large role in his ability to break up so many passes and make it more difficult for receivers to catch the ball.

He is also a very physical cornerback. Although, this can some times get him into trouble with penalty flags. But with this physicality JPJ is not afraid to get involved in run defense and tackle ball carriers.

JPJ also seems to be a natural leader. After suffering a ruptured appendix late last season he easily could have ended his Penn State career to prep for the draft. Instead, he worked to be able to get back on the field for their Senior Day matchup against Michigan State. Although he opted out of the Rose Bowl, he was still there with the team. He also brings plenty of confidence and swag to a defense.

It’s fair to be concerned about JPJ only having one interception in his collegiate career. However, a big factor in this was how rarely teams threw at him during his Penn State career. There was a dropped would be pick-6 in the Purdue game last season that JPJ surely would love to have back, however, as it may have led to Penn State rolling over Purdue instead of needing a last minute touchdown.