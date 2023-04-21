So You’ve Drafted PJ Mustipher...

THE SKINNY

At one point in time, PJ was not expected to be the only Mustipher at Penn State. His older brother, Sam, was a four-star offensive lineman from Good Counsel who was highly considering Penn State. Sam opted against the Nittany Lions, instead going for Notre Dame. Still, Penn State won the backend of the Mustipher clan, landing PJ — a Top 100 prospect in his own right — over finalists Tennessee and Maryland.

To say that the youngest Mustipher was coming to Penn State with high expectations was an understatement. He was expected to contribute right away, and was hopefully going to be someone who turned into a first-team All-Big Ten performer — which he did in 2021, despite tearing his ACL halfway into the season. Despite the injury, he came back in 2022 and went out of Penn State a Rose Bowl Champion.

WHAT YOU’RE GETTING

Mustipher is a run-stuffing 1-Tech or 0-Tech who will likely offer little use a pass rusher at the next level. Even at Penn State, he only ever had one sack per season, so the idea of him getting to the quarterback in the NFL seems a bit far-fetched. That, of course, is a detriment when talking about a league that is becoming more and more pass happy.

On top of that, Mustipher is not the athlete that other players of his ilk — Mazi Smith or Keanu Benton, for example — are. He doesn’t win with a twitchiness, nor does he have super overwhelming size that someone like Siaki Ika has. But as Penn State fans can attest, Mustipher showed a different level in those couple games in 2021 prior to the torn ACL. Toss on that Wisconsin tape and you’ll see someone with an NFL future. Will he ever rediscover his form from that season? That’s the question that NFL teams should (rightly) have. Because if Mustipher stays healthy that entire year, he’s assuredly getting drafted.

With Mustipher though, it goes beyond what he does on the field. He was a two-time captain at Penn State, and one of the most important players in getting this program back to a Rose Bowl championship. Character-wise, an NFL team won’t find a better person than PJ Mustipher.