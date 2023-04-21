Oh, Good Bye: Cornerback Storm Duck Re-enters the Transfer Portal

A Penn State defender and expected contributor will enter the Transfer Portal, sources have confirmed. More: https://t.co/xKrAarp0Fy — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) April 21, 2023

The portal giveth, and the portal taketh away. Sometimes, it giveth and taketh away in one go, as is the case with cornerback Storm Duck, who has decided to re-enter the transfer portal after participating in spring rituals with the Nittany Lions.

Presumably, Duck did not lock up one of the starting spots at corner, which in reality means he wasn’t able to beat out Johny Dixon for the one spot, since Kalen King slated to be one of the best corners in the conference, if not the country, this upcoming season.

Duck transferred to Penn State on December 28, shortly after North Carolina’s season ended, he worked with the team during the winter and spring, culminating with his performance in the Blue and White game. Duck had one tackle in last Saturday’s game.

With the transfer window opening back up, it would make perfect sense to see what’s out there, especially if the above presumption is correct. If Duck wants to be a starter, like he was at North Carolina, and Penn State wasn’t able to make that guarantee, then it would make sense to look elsewhere.

We wish Storm good luck in his future endeavors!