Oh, Hello: Four-Star OT Garrett Sexton Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 245 pounds

Hometown/High School: Hartland, WI (Arrowhead)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.8958 247Sports Composite — No. 30 OT overall)

Notable Offers: Iowa, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Stanford, Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

If we’re talking about one of the most unique prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, Garrett Sexton is certainly up there. As a sophomore, Sexton played quarterback for his high school team, weighing in around 190 pounds. He made the move to left tackle as a junior, adding 40 pounds and playing the season around the 230 area. Despite his still very thin frame, major programs came calling after his junior season concluded, including Penn State. Sexton used the spring to visit a number of schools — Iowa, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Penn State — and set a commitment date for May 1. That date would be moved up though, with Sexton making the call for the Nittany Lions earlier this morning.

Sexton becomes the 11th commit in Penn State’s 7th ranked 2024 recruiting class. He joins Donovan Harbour, Cooper Cousins, and perhaps Caleb Brewer as offensive linemen in the class.

OUTLOOK

Obviously, there is a long way to go physically for Sexton. He was 190 pounds two years, ago, played last season at 230 pounds, and is now in the 245-250 area. It’s without a doubt a great sign that his body has been able to add that weight pretty easily, but it’s hard to see him enrolling at Penn State any higher than 265-275 pounds. Whenever he gets to campus, he’s going to need time to not only add the last 40-50 pounds, but to become accustomed to playing offensive tackle with it. He’s as raw player, both physically and technically.

Of course, it’s easy to understand why Penn State and tons of other programs were interested in Sexton despite him being a longer-term project. He’s got a massive frame at 6-foot-7 with an 85-inch wingspan, and the kid is a really good athlete. How that translates when he adds more and more weight remains to be seen, but with Sexton bought into being an offensive tackle, it’s a risk that’s worth the reward.