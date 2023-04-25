So, You’ve Drafted Brenton Strange...

The Skinny

A former Class of 2019 four-star prospect out of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Brenton Strange came into the program with the tight end room being led by none other than Pat Freiermuth. After appearing in only one game his freshman year (in which his lone catch of the season was for a touchdown against Idaho), Strange emerged his sophomore year during the COVID season of 2020 after Freiermuth went down with an injury and subsequently opted out to focus on the NFL draft, grabbing 17 passes for 164 yards and a pair of TD’s.

His junior year, while not quite being the leaps-and-bounds improvement many expected, was still yet another improvement, as he caught 20 balls for 225 yards and three TD’s. Brenton’s best was saved for his senior year, catching 32 balls for 362 yards and five TD’s in the 2022 season, which was more than enough to impress NFL scouts and convince him to forego any remaining eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

What You’re Getting

Brenton’s a sure-handed guy in the receiving game who can shed tackles and even leap over defenders en route to the end zone. He can also throw some solid blocks to allow your team’s ball carriers some space to run through. A quick Google search for “Brenton Strange NFL Draft Projections” show him being anywhere between a third to fifth-round pick, which means you could potentially see him off the board before the end of the second day of the draft. Regardless, whichever NFL team picks him up will be getting themselves a solid player who can give the tight end room some solid depth, whether that’s as a backup or an eventual starter.