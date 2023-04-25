Oh, Hello: Three-Star OT Eagan Boyer Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 260 pounds

Hometown/High School: Cornelius, NC (William Amos Hough)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8759 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Eagan Boyer has been a busy prospect, taking 19 visits to 14 schools — programs like Auburn and Clemson received multiple trips — over the last year or so. Oddly enough, Boyer wasn’t able to get to Penn State until earlier this month, when he visited for a spring practice on April 1. That visit turned out to be rather impactful, with Boyer deciding against using his official visits this summer, and ending his recruitment by making the call for Penn State earlier this afternoon.

Boyer becomes the 12th commit in Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class, and moves up the Nittany Lions’ ranking to No. 5 overall. He also becomes the 5th offensive lineman in the class, joining Cooper Cousins, Donovan Harbour, Garrett Sexton, and Caleb Brewer.

OUTLOOK

Back-to-back days of Phil Trautwein landing legitimate 6-foot-7 offensive tackles seems pretty good, no? Right along with quarterbacks and defensive linemen, pure offensive tackles are at a premium, so even though Sexton and Boyer find themselves ranked outside the Top 300 prospects, there’s a reason their offer lists are a “who’s who” of college football.

Boyer is a bit more physically developed than Sexton at this stage, but they are rather similar prospects. Long, lanky kids who resemble more of a power forward than an offensive tackle at this point. Like Sexton, Boyer will need to add some major mass once he enrolls at Penn State, but that shouldn’t be an issue given his 6-foot-7 frame. Time will be needed before he’s ready to go, but he’s another high upside offensive tackle that has to excite Trautwein.