Penn State Basketball Reveals 2023-2024 Big Ten Schedule

While recently-hired Mike Rhoades and his staff continue to work on building a roster for the upcoming basketball season, Penn State already knows what their Big Ten slate will look like for 2023-24, as the official Twitter account revealed earlier:

The Nittany Lions will only face Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin at home, which thankfully means that you won’t see the team lose another game at the Kohl Center. Meanwhile, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Purdue will be road trips only, so the team will have their work cut out for them trying to end a three-game losing skid against Rutgers. Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Ohio State will both be home and away. Dates, tipoff times, and TV networks will be announced at a later date.

While we now know the Big Ten portion of the 2023-24 schedule, it will be a waiting game to see who fills out the non-conference slate, as the only confirmed games thus far stem from next Thanksgiving’s ESPN Invitational down in Orlando. Keep an eye out over the next few months as news of PSU’s non-con opponents trickle in, with the full schedule likely to be finalized sometime in August.