So You’ve Drafted Penn State Offensive Lineman Juice Scruggs . . .

THE SKINNY

A former four-star prospect, Frederick “Juice” Scruggs chose Penn State over the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State. After seeing limited snaps as a freshman, it was hoped that Juice could make a name for himself heading into the 2019 season; unfortunately, Scruggs was involved in a car accident that spring, during which he was ejected from the vehicle, and it was uncertain if he would ever play football again. After nearly 18 months in recovery, a large portion of which he spent in a back brace, Juice returned to the field for the 2020 season - earning him the Tim Shaw Thrive Award, presented to the Penn State student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to his fellow teammates.

From there, Juice became a mainstay on the OL for the Lions, appearing in all but one game across the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons. For his efforts, he was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021, and All-Big Ten third team in 2022.

WHAT YOU’RE GETTING

Grit. Determination. Perseverance. Put simply, Juice has that dawg in him. Not many people can play football at the Division 1 level of college athletics, let alone be ejected from a moving vehicle, recover, and get better at it. That stick-to-itiveness is something that many NFL coaches admire, knowing that they’ll get a hard worker, and someone who is willing to put in the effort to improve themselves, rather than turn into a flop at the first sign of adversity.

At the next level, Juice figures to play along the interior of the offensive line. After spending 2021 at guard, Scruggs moved to center for 2022, and earned a nod for the Rimington Trophy watch list, given to the best center in college football. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 310 lbs, Juice would not be a prototypical tackle in the League, but would find himself rather comfortably at home along the inside. Like many prospects, he’ll likely require some additional conditioning at the next level, but his short area burst and ability to play in a phone booth should leverage well in the NFL.

It would also complete a rather magical comeback story, following the accident in 2019.