Oh, Hello: North Carolina Forward Puff Johnson Transfers To Penn State Basketball

Penn State gets another transfer, this time former North Carolina forward Puff Johnson chose the Nittany Lions after entering his name in the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Johnson was a former four-star recruit who averaged 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game last season, coming in just shy of 16 minutes per game.

While Johnson didn’t exactly reach his 4-star potential at North Carolina, a change of scenery (and a style of play that may better suit his talents) could do wonders for the senior. After all, he was the No. 62 player in the country for a reason.

The 2023-24 roster continues to take shape. With the addition of Johnson, the Lions now have Ace Baldwin, Nick Kern, Kanye Clary, Jameel Brown, Demetrius Lilley, Zach Hicks, plus Johnson. We still await news on Kebba Njie and Evan Mahaffey, along with a potential Qudus Wahab decision, so we’re looking at seven to 10 scholarship players on the roster based on what we know today. In other words, the staff still has its work cut out for them if they want to fill out all available scholarships before the season starts in the winter.

Welcome to Penn State, Puff!