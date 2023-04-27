Oh, Hello: Georgetown Center Qudus Wahab Commits to Penn State

Transfer portal commitment number five is in for the Nittany Lions, and this one is big — quite literally. Former Georgetown and Maryland center Qudus Wahab made the call for Penn State earlier today.

Former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab announces that he's committed to Penn State! pic.twitter.com/uPIPCjDQNB — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) April 27, 2023

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Wahab has had an interesting career. After putting up 12.7 PPG and 8.2 RPG as a sophomore at Georgetown, he opted to transfer to Maryland for his junior season. His stint in College Park didn’t go as plan, with Wahab only averaging 7.7 PPG and 5.6 RPG for the Terrapins. Wahab then decided to transfer back to Georgetown for his fourth season, where he averaged 9.6 PPG and 7.1 RPG per game as a senior for Patrick Ewing’s squad.

Wahab will now spend his final season of eligibility in Happy Valley, where he’ll likely be the starting center for the Nittany Lions. As you would expect for someone who played for Pat Ewing, Wahab has an old school, post up game.

Wahab joins Ace Baldwin, Nick Kern, Zach Hicks, and Puff Johnson as players to transfer into Penn State. The Nittany Lions also have recommitments from Kanye Clary, Jameel Brown, and (likely) Demetrius Lilley. They still await decisions from Kebba Njie and Evan Mahaffey, who are still in the transfer portal.