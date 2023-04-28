Penn State Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Selected with 32nd Overall Pick of NFL Draft

As expected, Joey Porter Jr. was the first Nittany Lion to hear his name during the 2023 NFL Draft. Porter Jr. will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers with the first selection of the second round.

Porter joined the Nittany Lions as a four-star recruit in 2019 out of North Allegheny High School. He took a redshirt season in 2019, before earning a starting spot at cornerback from 2020-2022. He earned All-Big Ten honors in all three seasons as a starter, and was selected as First-Team All-Big Ten and a Second-Team All-American by several outlets in ‘22.

Porter broke a program record with six pass breakups in the week one victory at Purdue, as he continued to come through to allow the Nittany Lions to make key stops in time for a last-minute touchdown drive to narrowly escape with a victory. The six pass break-ups also tied a Big Ten record for asingle game, and his eight tackles on the night led the team. Quarterbacks became much more leery of throwing the ball in Porter’s direction for the remiander of the season.

Congratulations to Joey, and all the best for his NFL career!