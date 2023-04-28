Penn State Offensive Lineman Juice Scruggs Selected in Second Round of NFL Draft

Juice Scruggs heard his name during the 2023 NFL Draft in the second round, where he’ll be joining Houston Texans as the team’s 62nd overall pick.

Scruggs was always predicted as a mid-to-late round prospect, and those predictions were spot on. He’ll have some work to do at the next level, but once he’s fully at NFL size and conditioning, he should be set up well for a solid NFL career.

Juice joined the Nittany Lions as a four-star recruit in 2018, and after redshirting was hoping for a breakout in 2019, but disaster struck in the form of a car accident. After nearly 18 months in recovery, Scruggs returned for the 2020 season, earning him the Tim Shaw Thrive Aware, presented to the Penn State student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to his fellow teammates.

From there, Juice became a mainstay on the OL for the Lions, appearing in all but one game across the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons. For his efforts, he was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021, and All-Big Ten third team in 2022.

Congratulations to Juice, and all the best for his NFL career!