Oh, Hello: Four-Star Wisconsin RB Corey Smith Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

Hometown/High School: Waukesha, WI (Catholic Memorial)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9204 247Sports Composite — No. 220 overall)

Notable Offers: Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Tennessee

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

With Penn State looking to take two running backs in the 2024 recruiting class, the Nittany Lions offered Smith back February. He quickly set a visit, making the trek to Happy Valley in late March. From there, the Nittany Lions surged in Smith’s recruitment. He was back in State College for the Blue-White game, and after his teammate Donovan Harbour made the call for the Nittany Lions, Smith followed shortly thereafter becoming commitment No. 13 in the 2024 recruiting class.

OUTLOOK

Penn State already has Quinton Martin locked up, and with him projecting to be a bigger back, it makes sense that they would target someone like Smith who fits more of a scatback role. He’s light right now, being listed in the 170-180-pound area, but the speed and shiftiness is there that you could envision him being the “lightning” to Martin’s “thunder.” Like we’ve seen with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, that’s a nice combo to have.

Also, we’d be remiss to not point out that this is commitment No. 3 from Wisconsin in the 2024 recruiting class. James Franklin giving Luke Fickell a warm welcome back to recruiting in the Big Ten.