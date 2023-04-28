Penn State Tight End Brenton Strange Drafted in Second Round

Penn State tight end Brenton Strange heard his name called at the tail end of the second round, being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 61st overall pick.

Strange will be looked to become a valuable target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who showed glimpses of his vast potential in leading the Jaguars on a late run that ended in the Divisional Round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Strange has been a regular contributor to the Penn State offense since 2020, and especially came into his own during the 2022 season. He finished the season with All-Big Ten honors, catching 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns, helping Penn State bounce back with an 11-2 season that ended with a victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Strange would decide to forgo his remaining eligibility to begin his NFL career. It appeared he made the correct decision as an eventual second round pick.