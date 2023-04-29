Sean Clifford Drafted by Green Bay Packers

Sean Clifford just keeps proving people wrong. It happened yet again during the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, joining a franchise with a rich history of Super Bowl Champion and MVP quarterbacks.

The Packers are moving on from the Aaron Rodgers era after trading him to the Jets prior to the draft, making room for Jordan Love to step into the starting role. Clifford will be looked upon to help fill the quarterback room as the offense undergoes the transition.

Clifford was not one of the seven Nittany Lions invited to the NFL Combine this season, as many expected him to get into coaching or find a career outside of the NFL. However, he should be almost assurred a roster spot this fall as a fifth round choice.

Check out the moment Sean Clifford found out he was heading to Green Bay:

Clifford spent the last four seasons as a Penn State captain and QB1, setting several program records along the way. While there were up and down moments, Clifford went out on top and continually proved he was a winner when it mattered most.

All the best to Sean as he prepares for the next phase of his career.