Parker Washington Selected in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars used their second round pick on Penn State tight end Brenton Strange on Friday night. They took another Nittany Lion to help their passing attack, selecting wide receiver Parker Washington in the sixth round with the 185th overall pick.

Washington was a standout for Penn State since his true freshman wide receiver in 2020. He continually improved during his three seasons as a Nittany Lion, rounding out his game to excel in making tough catches in traffic, and doing a little bit of everything. Washington proved capable of making plays downfield, getting open for short gains on third down, or making an acrobatic catch when the offense really needed someone to step up and make a play.

Washington was especially productive against the top competition, putting together some of his best games against Ohio State. He nearly carried the offense to an upset victory against the Buckeyes in ‘22, contributing 11 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. He also exceeded the 100 receiving yards mark against Ohio State in ‘21.

Best of luck to Parker in the next phase of his career!