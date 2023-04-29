Seth Lundy, Jalen Pickett Selected To The NBA Draft Combine

In news that may not be surprising to some, Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy have both been invited to the NBA Draft Combine. Pickett, an All-Big Ten and All-America player, and Lundy, another All-Big Ten player himself, hope to hear their names called in the Draft just a hair shy of two months from now.

Pickett spent the last two seasons with the Nittany Lions, and upon his arrival proved he’d leave a mark. While his first season was pretty good, he elevated his game beyond recognition in his last season with the program. He was the only player to finish the season averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

Lundy, spending his entire college career with the Nittany Lions, steadily improved as the seasons went on. He saved his best for last, as his 40 percent rate from beyond the arc is the highest in his four years with the Lions. His steady defense, usually paired against the opponent’s best player, was instrumental in keeping the Lions within striking distance in many games.

Congratulations to both players, and may you hear your names called come June!