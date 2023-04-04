Player I’m Most Excited for This Spring: Tony Rojas

Remember this time last year when the linebacker position was the biggest question mark on defense? Thankfully, we had a freshman stud by the name of Abdul Carter step up and become a big-time contributor in the 2022 season, earning a starting role before it was all said and done.

While the Penn State fan base certainly has to feel better about the linebacking situation this upcoming season, it sure would be nice to have yet another stud waiting in the wings, ready to break out and introduce himself to the rest of the country. Thankfully, there may be such a stud, and his name is Tony Rojas. Unfortunately, we don’t have a picture we can (legally) use of Tony himself in the header of this post, so we’re instead using a picture of Cristo Fernandez, the actor who plays the beloved Dani Rojas from Ted Lasso.

The true freshman from Fairfax, Virginia has turned heads with his Winter workout performances, being named a “winner” three times during this past Winter. At 6’2” and 214 pounds, he already has a decent build to work with and brings a tremendous amount of athleticism that you just can’t teach. It will be interesting to see how the former Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia fares in his first taste of college football action during next Saturday’s Blue-White Game, as he tries to make himself part of the linebacking rotation come this Fall.

There will be plenty of work still to do between now and the start of Fall practice in order for Tony to see his share of game action as a true frosh, but he will get his first chance 11 days from now to make an impression on the coaching staff and entrench himself on that linebacker two-deep. Football is life for this kid, and I for one, am excited to see that attitude on display in the upcoming Spring game.