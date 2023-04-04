Penn State Basketball Forward Kebba Njie Enters Transfer Portal

Penn State has lost another freshman to the transfer portal as forward Kebba Njie reportedly entered Monday evening.

The 6’10” forward started 26 out of 37 games for the Nittany Lions, averaging 3.4 points, and 3.5 rebounds.



Njie joins guard Jameel Brown and forward Evan Mahaffey as members of the class of 2022 to jump into the portal, but Njie becomes the first member of the class to enter after Mike Rhoades had been hired. It’s also somewhat notable that while Brown and Mahaffey were in attendance for Rhoades’ introductory press conference, Njie was not seen.

While the potential loss of Njie isn’t all that expected given his ties to Micah Shrewsberry, it’s still a disappointing ending to what was a promising debut season for Njie. Yes, the 6-foot-10 forward was raw as all get out and that inexperienced showed at times, but you could see the strides that were being made throughout the season. For as frustrating and up-and-down as Njie’s play could be, his potential as a defensive big man was there. Unfortunately for Penn State, it will likely tried to be fulfilled outside of Happy Valley.

Currently, Penn State has two scholarship players on the roster — guard Kanye Clary, who was in attendance for Rhoades’ press conference and forward Demetrius Lilley, who like Njie was not spotted at the BJC. Certainly, a lot of portal work to be done the next few hours, days, and weeks for Rhoades and company.