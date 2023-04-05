Minnesota RB Trey Potts Transfers to Penn State

After cleaning up in the transfer portal back in the winter with the additions of Dante Cephas, Malik McClain, Storm Duck, and Riley Thompson, the Nittany Lions were still in need of running back depth. Wednesday night, Penn State added this depth with the commitment of former Minnesota running back Trey Potts.

Coming Home , We Are !!! pic.twitter.com/MHGtHcKOgo — Trey Potts (@PottsTreyson) April 6, 2023

Potts is a Pennsylvania native that originally hails from Williamsport. Last season, Potts rushed 471 yards and 3 touchdowns with the Golden Gophers. In 2021 Potts appeared to be on his way to a breakout campaign prior to getting injured as he rushed for 552 yards and 6 touchdowns in five games.

Potts finished his Minnesota career with 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns on 239 carries. This gives him a career average of 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught 9 passes for 57 yards during his time with the Golden Gophers.

To be honest, landing Potts does come as a minor surprise. Even though he is a Pennsylvania native who visited Penn State earlier this spring, he was viewed as a potentially tough land due to a lack of carries available. While Potts likely could have gone to another Power 5 school and been in a position to get a lot more touches than he will at Penn State, he decided to come home and be a Nittany Lion.

Looking ahead to the fall, Potts should be able to carve out a role with the Nittany Lions. Potts should be able to provide the team with solid reps to spell Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, while also being a strong third down back.

Most importantly, the addition of Potts adds some desperately needed depth to the running back room. True freshman Cam Wallace, who is not physically ready to play in the Big Ten quite yet, was slated to be RB3. Now, that will be Potts. Having Potts in this role also makes it easier for Stacy Collins to use Singleton as a kick returner.