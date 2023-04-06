Player I’m Most Excited for This Spring: KeAndre Lambert-Smith

One of the biggest issues with the Penn State offense last season was the lack of a true no. 1 wide receiver. While Parker Washington had a good season for the Nittany Lions, he was never truly a no. 1 wide receiver.

KLS has always had the talent and tools to emerge as a no. 1 wide receiver in the Big Ten. However, consistency has always plagued. A lot of his consistency issues stemmed back to KLS battling with confidence, or a lack of it.

After Washington got hurt last season KLS was thrust into a bigger role. After initially struggling, he started to have a growth in confidence and this directly lead to improved performance on the field.

In the regular season finale against Michigan State, he had 5 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a touchdown against the Spartans. Then in the Rose Bowl, he had a bit of a coming out party with 124 yards receiving including his 88-yard touchdown.

KLS has made no butts about it, he wants to emerge as the team’s top wide receiver for 2023 and has every intention of doing so. It also appears there is a good chance that he will be moved to slot this fall, with Tre Wallace and transfer Dante Cephas starting on the outside.

A move to the slot is one that would best suit his skill set. KLS has elite quickness and burst, which would translate very well to being a slot receiver. This move could also help him in his quest to become the team’s top receiver.

As for this spring, KLS is that guy. With Cephas not set to arrive on campus until June, KLS is the no. 1 WR this spring. How will he respond to that? Well, as a wise man once said, time will tell.