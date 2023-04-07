Oh, Hello: Top 50 Pennsylvania RB Quinton Martin Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Hometown/High School: Belle Vernon, PA (Belle Vernon)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9813 247Sports Composite — No. 30 overall)

Notable Offers: Everyone

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Penn State offered Martin following his freshman season, and to say he’s lived up to the hype since then would be absolutely correct. Martin landed offers from every program in the country, and really did have his pick of the litter when it came to choosing the school he’d attend. To the Nittany Lions’ credit, they forged a strong relationship early and sold Martin on being a Pennsylvania kid who would stay home and thrive — like Nick Singleton. Martin made things (verbally) official on Friday evening, making the call for Penn State over Ohio State, Notre Dame, and a host of others.

OUTLOOK

I feel like I start quite a few of these outlooks with this but — WOW! This is a massive, massive victory for Penn State on the recruiting trail, and a statement for where things are at on the NIL side of things. Not to say that Martin was strictly “NIL > everything” but there was some belief a year ago this time that the Nittany Lions wouldn’t have the resources set in place for a player like Martin. Clearly, that isn’t the case, and players like Nick Singleton and Abdul Carter showed that.

As for Martin the player, he could play a number of positions at the next level: running back, linebacker, safety, and even wide receiver. Personally, I have a tough time seeing him not stay at running back. He has great size and is someone who is going to be a punishing runner as he continues to add muscle mass. Great balance, top-tier vision, quick feet. There’s a reason he’s a Top 50 player in the country, and someone who should push for five-star status.