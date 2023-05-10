Oh, Hello: UMKC Guard RayQuawndis Mitchell Transfers to Penn State

With nine of thirteen scholarship roster spots filled (three current players and six transfers), Mike Rhoades and his staff have continued to scour the high school and transfer portal ranks to land themselves another big man to go along with Qudus Wahab and an additional guard to give them some depth that’s currently lacking in that position. It appears they may have found themselves the latter with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) guard RayQuawndis Mitchell announcing today that he will play his final season of college ball in Happy Valley.

NEWS: UMKC transfer RayQuawndis Mitchell tells me he has committed to Penn State.



Averaged 17.3 PPG this past season.



Story: https://t.co/Z5AEm7s5VY pic.twitter.com/MMqM22QaoO — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 10, 2023

Mitchell was arguably the best player on a struggling UMKC squad, leading the Kangaroos in scoring with 17.3 points per game and averaging nearly four rebounds per game. As you’ll see from the highlight video below, he is at his best when he gets to the rim, as that makes up the majority of his scoring ability (and is something Rhoades values a ton in his guards). Not that he can’t give you a couple of three-pointers, of course.

Penn State will be the fourth school that Mitchell will suit up for, as prior to UMKC, he also spent time at University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) and Idaho beforehand. As for what to expect of him in his lone year at PSU, you’d like to see him be a guy who can give you solid minutes off the bench by providing you a handful of points as well as the athleticism necessary to defend in Rhoades’ “havoc” system that emphasizes pressing and getting steals.

If you’re looking for signs of how RayQuawndis might fare at the Big Ten level, his results against power conference foes last year were a mixed bag: Against LSU and Oklahoma he scored 15 and 18 points, respectively, but also put up only five points against Illinois and was held scoreless against Kansas State. In fairness, being the best player on a bad team will always make you the focal point defensively for opposing coaches of these power conference teams.

Welcome to Penn State, RayQuawndis!