Penn State Sports Roundup: Lacrosse teams enter NCAA play

Penn State’s mens and womens lacrosse teams will be in tournament action this weekend.

Both of the teams earned at-large spots in the NCAA tournament with the women opening up today on the road.

The No. 20 women’s team will face off against No. 10 Stony Brook (14-3, 7-0 CAA) at 7 p.m. tonight in Baltimore. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Should the women get payback for the 2006-07 men’s basketball loss to Stony Brook, Penn State would play at 2 p.m. on Sunday against either Loyola or Fairfield.

Also on Sunday, the men’s team will be in action at home as the No. 5 seed Lions will play host to Ivy League tournament champion Princeton at 7:30 p.m.

It will be the first matchup for the two teams since 1998 with Penn State seeking its first win ever against the Tigers.

Softball Falls in Walkoff Fashion

At the Big Ten softball tournament, Penn State played a pair of thrilling games.

In their opener, the Lions scored a run in the sixth to tie and then won in walkoff fashion in the seventh with a single tally.

Lilia Crouthamel drew a leadoff walk in the seventh and eventually scored on a throwing error - giving Penn State its first ever win in a postseason game against the Wolverines.

Unfortunately, Penn State’s good luck in close games ended a day later in the quarterfinals against Indiana. The Hoosiers came away with an extra-inning 5-4 walkoff win.

Penn State had taken the lead in the top of the eighth when Lexie Black hit a two-run home run to put the Lions up 4-2. However, Indiana answered with a pair of runs to force a ninth inning where they pushed across another score to reach the semifinals.

The Lions will now sweat out Selection Sunday to see if they’ve earned an at-large spot to the NCAA tournament.

We NEVER gave up. We never backed down. So proud of this team for what they’ve accomplished in 2023 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/ygsbs45Uzz — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) May 11, 2023

Conference Award and Meet

Penn State’s Jean Starr won Big Ten Athlete of the Week in women’s track and field thanks to her career-record hammer throw at the Jim Thorpe Invitational.

Starr’s throw was the fifth best throw in school history and places her in strong position to earn all-conference honors at this weekend’s conference championships.

Both the men and women’s track teams will be in action today through Sunday at Indiana University for the meet.