MMQB - Would You Rather

This season Penn State starts off with a home, night game against West Virginia. This will be the first time the two teams have met since 1992, which means the two regional rivals haven’t played since I was 6.

Which brings me to my question: would you rather play West Virginia or Pitt with more regularity?

Now, I’m sure many of you will say Pitt. In state rivals, common recruiting battles, generations of divided households. And really, I think I’d hedge that way myself.

But. Hear me out.

Think about how peeved the yinzers would be if we picked West Virginia.

WVU is not that dissimilar from Pitt.

Same geographic area, more or less the same distance, lots of recruiting battles.

But I think it goes beyond just proximity.

Very similar levels of academics. Pitt has done a tad better in football, WVU has done better in basketball. Both wear yellow and blue.

Honestly, if you squint your eyes, the two teams are virtually indistinguishable from each other.

Could be why they call it the Backyard Brawl: only way it could happen would be if two family members woke up fresh from a night of couch burning and moonshining feeling froggy, and decided to leap.

In any case, you tell me who you’d rather play with more regularity. Way I see it, it’s like flipping a coin.