Penn State to Host Iowa in 2023 White Out Game

Due to ESPN/ABC no longer broadcasting Big Ten games starting this season, there was a lot of concern over the potential opponents for the White Out. This was a very understandable, valid concern.

Due to FOX’s Big Nude Noon Kickoff, the writing was on the wall for Penn State’s matchup with Michigan to end up a noon kickoff. This left Iowa as a prime opponent for the White Out, but due to Notre Dame and Ohio State playing that same day that appears destined for a primetime kick off on NBC, it made it seem unlikely that the Big Ten would put Penn State and Iowa in a primetime slot as well.

When news broke last week that Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia would be in primetime, the belief became that the Mountaineers would receive the White Out treatment. Well, news broke on Monday at the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes will indeed be in the primetime slot and will be the 2023 White Out.

Primetime.

White Out Game.

This is going to be B1G on CBS.



We'll be in Happy Valley for @HawkeyeFootball vs. @PennStateFball on September 23rd. pic.twitter.com/UnZMhx0gnV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 15, 2023

Having this matchup in the White Out is one that will excite Nittany Lion fans. Everyone is itching for revenge after everything that unfolded at Kinnick Stadium in 2021, so this White Out crowd is one that should be very charged up and ready to make it a long, long night for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.

The 2023 White Out will kickoff at 8 PM ET on September 23rd, and be aired on CBS. Penn State also announced other game themes for the 2023 season on Monday. The season opener against West Virginia will be the Penn State helmet stripe game, homecoming/generations of greatness against UMass on October 14th, and the stripe out against Michigan on November 11th are among the highlights. You can see the entire game theme list here.