Blessed & Honored: Taking a Look at Where Quarterback Recruiting Stands

QUARTERBACK TARGETS SET TO COMMIT

For quite some time Michael Van Buren has been among Penn State’s top quarterback targets for the 2024 cycle. After originally having plans to commit in July, Van Buren will now announce his college decision on May 20th.

Change of plans…5/20 pic.twitter.com/RFC4DQY0pE — Michael Van Buren (@mike3k_) May 15, 2023

For a big portion of Van Buren’s recruitment Penn State looked like they may be the school to beat. However, in recent weeks the momentum in his recruitment has swung toward Oregon. All signs point toward the Ducks being Van Buren’s pick on Saturday.

Losing Van Buren is a blow to Penn State, but they have started to expand their quarterback board. Their board could also be in a position to continue to grow this weekend. We will get more into both of those things here shortly.

2025 quarterback Cutter Boley is also set to announce a college decision this week. Boley is a top 100 prospect in the 2025 cycle and is set to announce his college decision on Thursday.

Going into his decision Penn State and Kentucky appear to be the top two schools for Boley, who may re-classify to 2024. While Penn State has done a really good job in Boley’s recruitment, he is a Lexington native and it appears that the hometown Wildcats will be the choice.

ETHAN GRUNKEMEYER VISITS CAMPUS

Last Friday fast rising quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer was on campus for a visit. The Ohio native picked up a Penn State offer in late April and the Nittany Lions quickly become one of the top schools in Grunkemeyer’s recruitment.

Grunkemeyer has expressed interest in ending his recruitment sooner rather than later. Clemson has also started to rev up their interest in Grunkemeyer and is another school to watch here. However, coming out of his visit, the Nittany Lions certainly look like the current leaders for Grunkemeyer.

Landing Grunkemeyer would be a very good quarterback for Penn State’s 2024 class. There is an argument to be made that Grunkemeyer is a better prospect than Van Buren. While Van Buren is more refined with his accuracy, Grunkemeyer does not have the size concerns Van Buren does and likely has the higher ceiling of the two.

ELITE 11 REGIONAL CAMP COMING TO STATE COLLEGE

This weekend the Elite 11 will hold a regional camp in State College. This will bring plenty of talented arms to State College with a chance to impress. Grunkemeyer will be among the quarterbacks competing this weekend.

Penn State coaches can not attend the Elite 11 event. However, they will take notice of the players who impress this weekend. It would not be a surprise to see new quarterback offers go out following the event. Miles O’Neill is a 2024 quarterback to watch on that front.