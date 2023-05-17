Penn State Adds Cornerback Audavion Collins from Transfer Portal

After Storm Duck headed South following the end of spring camp, Penn State reached back into the transfer portal to bolster the cornerback position. The Nittany Lions welcomed Audavion Collins from Mississippi State, who exited the Bulldogs program after one season in Starksville.

Collins entered Mississippi State as a three-star prospect from Covington, Ga. in 2022. He was listed as the 63rd rated cornerback in his class.

Collins took a redshirt season in 2022, and did not see any game action for the Bulldogs in his one year with the team. He now joins the Nittany Lions with a full four years of eligibility.

Collins will be joining a veteran group at the cornerback position, with standouts Kalen King and Johnnie Dixon locked into starting spots. Collins will still have the opportunity for meaningful snaps in 2023, and will have time to develop into a much more significant role in the secondary in the coming years.