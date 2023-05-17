Oh, Hello: 2023 Point Guard Bragi Gudmundsson Commits to Penn State

Bragi Gudmundsson, ladies and gentlemen!

The Skinny

Hometown: Iceland

High School: N/A

Class: 2023

Position: PG

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: N/A

Notable Offers: N/A

Highlights

The Tale

With Micah Shrewsberry flipping all of Penn State’s Class of 2023 commits to Notre Dame and having struck out on a couple of late incoming freshmen targets, Mike Rhoades had to think a little outside box (or in this case, outside the country). What could possibly be more outside the box than grabbing a point guard out of Iceland in Bragi Gudmundsson? Bragi will spend part of the Summer playing for the Icelandic national team before arriving on campus, but he now gives Rhoades his 11th scholarship player, needing only to fill out two more scholarship roster spots at this point.

Outlook

Gudmundsson averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and nearly two assists in 25 games played for his club Grindavik in the Iceland-Subway League, which may not jump out to you. A look at his highlight reels above though, seems to showcase a guy who is capable of shooting the rock and can handle the ball decently enough. It’s doubtful you’ll see him in much non-garbage time game action this upcoming season, but he gives PSU some point guard depth behind Ace Baldwin and Kanye Clary. More importantly, we’re one step closer to Rhoades filling out his first PSU team’s roster and truly being able to get to work coaching and developing this squad.

Welcome to Penn State, Bragi!