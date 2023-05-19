Penn State Sports Roundup: Lacrosse team rallies to win

Penn State’s men’s lacrosse season continues.

Barely.

The Nittany Lions rallied from a 7-1 opening half deficit against Princeton in last weekend’s first-round game played at Panzer Stadium.

Penn State stormed back to build a two-goal advantage in the fourth only to see the Tigers respond with a pair of late goals to tie things at 12 apiece.

But Kevin Winkoff scored his second goal of the night to give Penn State the 13-12 lead that would hold up for the final four-plus minutes.

With the win, Penn State advanced to the national quarterfinals in Annapolis, Maryland this weekend where they’ll take on Army. A win there would send the Lions to the Final Four in Philadelphia on Memorial Day Weekend.

Sunday’s matchup against the Black Knights is set for noon and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Women’s lacrosse falls in opener

For the the Lions women’s lacrosse team, there was no season-saving rally.

Instead, Stony Brook pulled away for a 12-8 win against Penn State last weekend in Baltimore.

Kristin O’Neill recorded a hat trick in the loss as Penn State finished the year at 11-7.

What a year it was… pic.twitter.com/wLXkIiiGgz — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) May 16, 2023

Longtime coach retires

Women’s golf coach Denise St. Pierre, who graduated from Penn State in the early 1980s, has retired her position with the program.

Under her guidance, Penn State won 17 Nittany Lion Invitational titles and advanced to the NCAA Regionals as a team four times.

Last week, the Nittany Lions won the inaugural National Golf Invitational in Maricopa, Arizona.

Baseball team set to close out season

Penn State’s baseball team will close out the 2023 season with a three-game set at home against No. 20 Maryland this weekend.

The games are set to air on the Big Ten Network. Currently 24-23, the Lions have dropped eight straight games and have fallen out of the race for a spot in the conference tournament.

A perfect day in Happy Valley! Ready for some ⚾️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/kV81B2du1z — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 18, 2023

Track teams near finish

Penn State competed last weekend at the Big Ten Championships in Bloomington, Indiana.

The women placed fifth in the conference, while the men came in sixth place.

Both squads had a number of members, 30 in total, qualify to compete in the NCAA East Regional meet that will take place in Jacksonville, Florida.