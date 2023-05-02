Oh, Hello: Former Lafayette Forward Leo O’Boyle Commits to Penn State

Mike Rhoades and Co. continued their busy first few weeks at Penn State on Tuesday night by landing a commitment from former Lafayette forward Leo O’Boyle, who made the call for the Nittany Lions on his Instagram. O’Boyle will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Former Lafayette forward Leo O'Boyle (6'7, 210) is headed to Penn State. He averaged 11.6 PPG last year, shooting 40.7% from 3 on 5.5 attempts per game. pic.twitter.com/oBTGxhcnGg — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) May 3, 2023

We actually mentioned O’Boyle in the past, as he was one of the players Rhoades contacted for VCU while he was still the head man for the Rams. That interest obviously continued even with Rhoades making the move to Penn State, as O’Boyle snuck in a visit that wasn’t reported by any of the normal outlets.

Like we talked about with O’Boyle back in the end of March, he leaves a bit to be desired as far as his foot movement and general athleticism, but he’s a really terrific shooter who has the size and bulk to play some small-ball 4 for the Nittany Lions. I would be surprised if he’s a starter, but he should settle into a nice role as a pick-and-pop shooter off the bench. If you watched VCU games this past season, think of how Rhoades — and Ace Baldwin — utilized David Shriver. O’Boyle should be used similarly.

With the addition of O’Boyle, this is what Penn State currently has as far as scholarship players: