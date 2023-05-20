Oh, Hello: Three-Star QB Ethan Grunkemeyer Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

Hometown/High School: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8800 247Sports Composite — No. 575 overall)

Notable Offers: Cincinatti, Minnesota, Northwestern, Virginia

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

After offering him in late April, Penn State got Ethan Grunkemeyer onto campus for a visit around the beginning of May, which helped ultimately lock this one up for the Nittany Lions. Ethan’s familiarity and chemistry with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich seemed to play a significant role in his deciding to commit to rocking a Blue and White uniform.

OUTLOOK

Quarterback recruiting this cycle has been a bit wild, with Penn State being involved for multiple quarterbacks throughout the process. There was the spell for Jadyn Davis for a bit before he settled on Michigan. There was Luke Kromenhoek, who visited Happy Valley while committed to Florida State. There was Jayden Bradford down at IMG, and Semaj Jones at St. Joe’s Prep. Oh, there was Kari Jackson down in Alabama too. Michael Van Buren out of the infamous St. Frances Academy seemed to be trending favorably for the good guys before a visit to Oregon changed all of that.

At first glance, you may be groaning at the thought of PSU once again striking out on top QB targets and having to “settle” for someone like Grunkemeyer. Take a closer look however, and you’ll notice that during the offseason, Grunk (yes, I’m already going to revert to calling him this, sue me) has been working with Brad Mandeler of the QB Accelerate academy. Mandeler worked with another famed Ohio QB you may have heard of named Drew Allar.

While I’m not suggesting that Grunk is going to shoot up the charts to a five-star like Allar eventually did, a look at his highlight reel above suggests that Yurcich may have once again gotten in on the ground floor with this kid, as his arm strength, ball placement, and athleticism showcase why PSU offered him in the first place. It wouldn’t be surprising in the least bit for Grunk to be a consensus four-star by the time his senior year of high school ball rolls around this Fall.