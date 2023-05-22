Oh, Hello: Miami (FL) Center Favour Aire Transfers to Penn State

With only two scholarship spots on the roster remaining for Mike Rhoades and his staff to fill out, an additional post player was one of the top priorities to grab from the transfer portal: Enter Favour Aire (pronounced FAY-ver EYE-ray). The 6’11” former three-star prospect and native of Nigeria played sparingly his freshman year at the University of Miami, averaging 0.6 points and 0.6 rebounds in 14 games played. Although he surely enjoyed being part of the magical Final Four run the Hurricanes put on this past March, he decided to enter the portal at season’s end, likely to seek a program where he can earn more playing time. Earlier today on his Instagram page, Aire made it official that he would be rocking a blue and white uniform next season.

Expect Favour to give Qudus Wahab a breather off the bench. While his shooting is limited to mainly layups and dunks, his rebounding and defense will be highly valued. It also doesn’t hurt to have some additional size on a roster that is already going be much lengthier than last year’s. Look for assistant coach Brent Scott, a former center and easily the tallest coach on the squad, to work with him and help develop him into a productive big man down the road.

Welcome to Penn State, Favour!