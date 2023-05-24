Date, Location Changed for 2023 Land Grant Trophy Game

Earlier this week, an ESPN article hinted that Penn State and Michigan State’s 2023 matchup would be moved to Black Friday.

That confirmation, along with more surprising details, was announced on Wednesday.

Penn State will play Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The game will played at Detroit’s Ford Field rather than Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The game will be shown on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

It will be the first time Michigan State has played at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, since 2010.

The game will mark the third time that Penn State has played a Big Ten Conference game at a neutral site. Previously, Penn State beat Indiana at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis in 2000 and knocked off the Hoosiers at Landover, Maryland’s FedEx Field in 2010.