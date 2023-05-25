100 Days Until Penn State Football

The day is finally here! The last time we saw our beloved Nittany Lions in meaningful game action was 143 days ago as they pasted Utah for a Rose Bowl victory. As we continue the long offseason, today marks the day where you begin to see daylight at the end of that long, dark tunnel known as the college football offseason - only 100 days until the start of the new college football season.

Only 100 days until Penn State reignites its old-school cool rivalry with the Mountaineers of West Virginia.

Only 100 days until the lights go up in Beaver Stadium for an early-season prime time clash.

Only 100 days until we adjust to flipping on NBC for our nightime college football fix.

Only 100 days until a new quarterback makes his first start in a Penn State uniform.

Only 100 days until Nicholas Singleton races past everyone to the corner to sprint down the sidelines and straight into the end zone.

Only 100 days until Kaytron Allen runs straight over some poor souls who didn’t spend as much time in the weight room as he did this offseason.

Only 100 days until Abdul Carter separates the ball from the ballcarrier.

Only 100 days until Dani Dennis-Sutton shows off the results of an offseason where he lived in the weight and film rooms.

Only 100 days until someone makes the mistake of throwing Kalen King’s direction.

Only 100 days until you dig out your lucky underwear in time for kickoff.

Only 100 days until you’re reaching for the Pepto Bismal after eating one-too-many hot dogs.

Only 100 days until the Nittany Lions come sprinting out of the tunnel in the most breath-takingly beautiful uniforms in all of sports.

Only 100 days until the defeaning roar of the Beaver Stadium crowd in celebration of the first big play of the season.

Only 100 days until we all join together in our blue and white to celebrate one of life’s genuine pleasures - the experience of a Penn State Game Day!

Today we begin our countdown that will end on September 2 when Penn State opens the season with West Virginia. We’ll have plenty to discuss during the next 100 days, and can’t wait to until we kickoff the 2023 season with our treasured BSD community.

WE ARE...