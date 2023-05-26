Only Coziah Izzard Until Penn State Football

Well, here we are folks - just 99 days until the start of a new Penn State Football season!

Defensive tackle Coziah Izzard is preparing for big things as he enters his fourth season with the Nittany Lions. After using a redshirt season in 2020, Izzard became a regular on the defensive front during his first year of eligibility in 2021. He appeared in every game that season, and totalled 21 tackles, three TFLs, two sacks and a fumble - quite impressive numbers from the interior for a reserve. He was a regular contributor once again in ‘22, adding another two sacks and 4 TFLs to his growing stat line.

Izzard was forced out of action during spring camp due to an injury, but should be back and ready to play an even larger role on the defensive front moving forward. The Nittany Lions will be looking to replace defensive tackle mainstay P.J. Mustipher, and Izzard will be among those fighting for a starting role when the season opens up on September 2 with a prime time clash against West Virginia.

Only 99 days until the start of a brand new season of Penn State Football!!