Penn State Basketball to Play Exhibition Games in Bahamas

Penn State’s basketball team has seen an insane amount of turnover ever since Micah Shrewsberry left for Notre Dame and Mike Rhoades took over and began to gradually nab kids from the transfer portal. While the team on paper has potential for success, it is a near-entirely new roster, as only three scholarship players from last season, only one of whom saw any significant playing time, return. It will take some time for everybody to get used to playing with each other and gel as a team, so what better way to get a head start on such a thing than by scheduling a trip to the Bahamas for a series of exhibition games?

The Nittany Lions will venture out to the islands from August 6th through 13th, in which they are expected to play at least two exhibition contests, in what will be an NCAA-allowed foreign trip (the NCAA grants such trips to basketball teams once every four years). It will be PSU hoops’ first foreign trip since going to the Bahamas back in 2017. Given how that 2017-18 squad managed to win the NIT (and quite frankly, deserved a crack at the NCAA Tournament) this trip may very well pay dividends down the line, as it could allow the team to work out the kinks sooner than they otherwise would. Also, who says “no” to a week down in the Bahamas?