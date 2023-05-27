Only Anthony Adams Until Penn State Football

There is currently no one with #98 on the Penn State roster, although that may change as several incoming transfers and freshmen are awaiting their jersey numbers. For now, let’s take a look back at one of Penn State’s fiercest defensive linemen and brightest personalities — Mr. Anthony “Spice Adams.

Adams played for Penn State from 1999-2002, becomming one of the most feared defensive linemen in the Big Ten. Adams was known for his exceptional athleticism for someone with such a massive frame, which helped him create all kinds of chaos in the trenches. Whille he was highly productive during his last three seasons at Penn State, he had his best season as a senior in 2002 as he contributed 67 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, four pass break-ups and two sacks.

Adams would go on to be selected with the 57th overall pick as a second round draft choice by the 49ers. He spent nine seasons playing in San Francisco and Chicago, finishing his NFL career with 278 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Now more commonly known as Spice Adams, he’s found a second career as an actor and television host, appearing on the HBO series Ballers, as well as hosting The Great American Baking Show and regular segments on BTN.

Here’s to Spice, a more than welcome fixture on our televsion screens for nearly a quarter-century.

Only 98 days until Penn State battles West Virginia to kick off the 2023 season!