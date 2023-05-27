Penn State Sports Roundup: Lacrosse Faces Top-Ranked Duke

Memorial Day Weekend is always filled with cookouts, the opening of swimming pools, and, often, the closing of school.

It’s also known in the college lacrosse world as the biggest weekend of the year. Today, Penn State joins that party for just the second time ever.

The fifth-seeded Nittany Lions take on tournament favorite Duke today at noon before what will surely be a pro-PSU crowd at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

The contest will be broadcast on ESPN2 and feel free to use this post as a game thread as you check in during your party preparations.

Penn State has never beaten Duke, trailing 9-0 in the all-time series, though the two teams have not met since 2010.

The Nittany Lions are here after a pair of thrilling victories in the tournament’s opening two rounds. Against Princeton, the Lions rallied from a huge early deficit at home, while last weekend, they held on for a one-goal win against Army.

The winner of Saturday’s semifinal will come back Monday to face the winner of the Virginia/Notre Dame semifinal. This is Penn State’s second Final Four appearance in program history, having lost in the 2019 semifinals.