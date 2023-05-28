 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Only Alex Bacchetta Until Penn State Football

We’re 97 days from the start of a new Penn State Football season!

By Jared Slanina
NCAA Football: Appalachian State at Penn State Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Punter Alex Bacchetta is coming off his true freshman year after arriving at Penn State from Atlanta as a three-star prospect. He made two apperances during his first year with the Nittany Lions, with three of his four punt attempts landing inside the 20. He finished with a 40.0 yard average per punt during the course of the two games he played against Rutgers and Maryland towards the end of the 2022 season.

Bacchetta tied a Georgia stat high school record by making five field goals in a single game, and was a perfect 24-of-24 on field goal attempts inside of 45 yards.

We’re only 97 days until Penn State takes on West Virginia to kick off the 2023 football season!

