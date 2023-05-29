MMQB - Happy Memorial Day BSD

Happy Memorial Day BSD!

Summer is officially upon us, as we celebrate the unofficial start of the season with Memorial Day.

Grills are fired up, pools are open, and the countdown to Penn State football is fully underway.

However, let us take a minute to remember the reason for the holiday - not all of the men and women who have taken up arms in defense of our country were fortunate enough to come back home. As the old saying goes, all gave some, some gave all.

So amongst the barbecues and backyard pigskin tosses, let’s take a moment to honor our fallen dead, and appreciate everything they did to ensure that we could enjoy our summers (and falls, winters, and springs).

Happy Memorial Day, everyone.