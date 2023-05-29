Only Mitchell Groh Until Penn State Football

Penn State Punter Mitchell Groh is heading into his first year of eligibility as a Nittany Lion after using a redshirt year in 2021. While Groh did not make his way on the field during the season, he performed at a high level in the classroom as he earned Academic All-Big Ten honors during his first year of college.

Groh was a two-time captain for Dallastown Area High School in Pennsylvania, where he was part of the state championship team as a freshman. Groh excelled at both punter and kicker, being named all-division four times for both positions. He was also a standout soccer and ice hockey player during his time in Dallastown.

Groh’s mother, Darby, earned her master’s degree from Penn State in 1998.

