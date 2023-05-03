Old Dominion Defensive Tackle Alonzo Ford Transfers to Penn State

Earlier in the spring transfer portal window Penn State addressed their need for a no. 3 running back with the addition of former Minnesota back Trey Potts. Now, they have addressed their need for more defensive tackle depth with the addition of Lorenzo Ford from Old Dominion.

Ford comes to Penn State as a true junior with three years left to play two. Due to ODU not playing football during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic Ford did not play, but he still earned his extra year of eligibility.

In two seasons with ODU the 6-foot-2, 280 pound Ford recorded 72 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, and 4.0 sacks. Last season, he had a career-high 5.0 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks for the Monarchs.

With Ricky Rahne being the head coach at ODU, as well as all the other Penn State ties to his coaching staff, there is little doubt that James Franklin and his staff got the best scouting report possible on Ford. This combined with what they saw when Ford visited campus this past weekend led to Ford ending up in Happy Valley.

Ford should factor into Penn State’s defensive tackle rotation this fall. With defensive tackle being the lone position on Penn State’s defense facing any sort of major questions entering the 2023 season, adding a quality piece in Ford is certainly going to be welcomed.